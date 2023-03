Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean discuss plans for a “The Devil in the White City” movie being scrapped by Hulu, the message to the paparazzi from Bruce Willis’ wife, and Ben Savage’s run for Congress. He also shares details about the revival of the Grand Prize Game, Sophia Grace’s baby, and Dean’s interview with Cheech Marin.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction