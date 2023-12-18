Cindy Pearlman, senior writer for the New York Times and entertainment columnist for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, joins Bob Sirott to talk about Bruce Springsteen in Las Vegas, the weekend box office numbers, a possible last movie from ‘Aquaman,’ and one of Cindy’s favorite Christmas movies. We also get monologues from late night TV hosts and Dean’s interview with the cast of ‘Migration.’
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Box Office, ‘Home Alone,’ and ‘Aquaman’
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Click for more.)