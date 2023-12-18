Cindy Pearlman, senior writer for the New York Times and entertainment columnist for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, joins Bob Sirott to talk about Bruce Springsteen in Las Vegas, the weekend box office numbers, a possible last movie from ‘Aquaman,’ and one of Cindy’s favorite Christmas movies. We also get monologues from late night TV hosts and Dean’s interview with the cast of ‘Migration.’

