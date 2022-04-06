Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talked about the death of musician, Bobby Rydell, Justin Bieber’s gift to his fans, and Kourtney Kardashian’s and Travis Barker’s stop in Las Vegas. They also shared details about Ed Sheeran’s copyright suit and what to stream.

