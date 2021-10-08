Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Bobby Flay leaving the Food Network

Dean Richards' Entertainment Report
Posted: / Updated:

Host Chef Bobby Flay is seen at The Breeders’ Cup “A Taste of the World” event at the Huntington Library, on Friday Nov. 1, 2013, in San Marino Calif. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision for Breeders’ Cup/AP Images)

Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bobby Flay is leaving the Food Network. The restaurateur and cookbook author has been the face of the network since 1994. Diane Keaton appears in the new Justin Bieber music video. Daniel Craig reprises his role as James Bond for the last time in the movie No Time To Die. Dean shares his reviews, and more!

In support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV will present an all-new “Stories of Hope: Facing Breast Cancer” on Saturday, October 9 at 6:30 p.m. CT. The half-hour special will also be livestreamed at WGNTV.com/Live. WGN’s Dina Bair and Dean Richards return as hosts.

