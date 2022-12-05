Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about the Kennedy Center honorees, the weekend box office numbers, and Will Smith’s apology tour. They also share details about the death of Bob McGrath, Amber Heard’s appeal for a new trial, and Dean’s interview with Sally Field.
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Bob McGrath, Amber Heard, and Sally Field
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
