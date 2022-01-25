Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Bob Dylan’s catalog, the Sondheim estate, and an interview with Tiffany Haddish

Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Jan. 12, 2012, file photo, Bob Dylan performs in Los Angeles. The music legend has quietly put concert tickets on sale for a tour in support of last year’s album, “Rough and Rowdy Ways.” His website bills it as a “World Wide Tour 2021-2024.” (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean shared details on how Bob Dylan sold his entire catalog to Sony, the rise in plays of Meat Loaf’s music, and the Sondheim estate. Dean also discussed the first transgender character in a DC live action movie, Cardi B.’s defamation case, and played a clip from his interview with Tiffany Haddish.

