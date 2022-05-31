Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talked about Harry Styles’ one million dollar donation, Johnny Depp’s performance with Jeff Beck, BTS’ visit to the White House, and the Ukrainian Eurovision song contest winners’ good deed. They also discussed Bradley Cooper’s latest movie appearance as Leonard Bernstein, Bob Dylan’s iconic songs for sale, and more celebrity recipes with Dean.

