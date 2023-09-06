Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean discuss how much money Taylor Swift’s concert movie is projected to make, Diana Ross’ appearance at Beyoncé’s concert, and the official divorce between Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. They also talk about Bob Barker’s official cause of death, Gary Busey’s hit and run, and what’s new on streaming services.

