Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean discuss Bob Barker’s legacy, a ‘Dancing With The Stars’ wedding, and why Alice Cooper lost a cosmetics deal. They also talk about Kathy Griffin’s recent cosmetic work, Sean Combs’ donation to HBCU, the weekend box office numbers, and the ‘Barbie Tour’ coming to Chicago.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction