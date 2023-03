Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean share details about why the “Blue Bloods” cast took a cut in pay, Katy Perry’s sobriety journey, and Mark Hamill’s voice used for a Ukrainian warning app. They also talk about Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgewick’s secrets to a successful marriage, Brad Pitt’s home for sale, and Dean’s interview with Elizabeth Vargas.

