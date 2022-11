Dean Richards, WGN’s entertainment reporter, joined Bob Sirott to discuss the latest news, and gossip from Hollywood. Dean shared details on record-breaking debut at the box office for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, Dave Chappelle’s return to ‘Saturday Night Live’, and the latest season premier of ‘Yellowstone’. Dean also played some of his interview with the stars from Apple+’s ‘Spirited’.

