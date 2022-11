Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about advance ticket sales of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” what Sean Penn loaned to President Zelensky, and why Drake and 21 Savage are being sued by “Vogue.” They also discuss the passing of Jeff Cooks and Michael Butler, what’s new on streaming, and Dean’s Thanksgiving side dishes.

