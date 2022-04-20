Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talked about a list of the best ‘stoner’ movies, the ‘Black-ish’ finale, and the latest on the Johnny Depp versus Amber Heard trial. They also shared details about commercials coming to Netflix, what to watch, and Dean’s Greek Orthodox Easter recipe.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction