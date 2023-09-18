Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean to talk about the death of Billy Miller, why daytime talk shows have reversed their decisions to premiere, and allegations against Russell Brand. They also discuss the weekend box office numbers, Adele’s rumored marriage, the vow renewals of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, and Dean’s interview with Billy Corgan.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction