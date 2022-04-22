Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Dave Plier (filling in for Bob Sirott) to provide the latest news in entertainment. Dean talked about Stephen Colbert’s absence from The Late Show, Bill Murray’s allegations, and Moulin Rouge. He also shared details about weekend activities in Chicago and movie recommendations.
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Bill Murray, Stephen Colbert, and what to watch
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Click for more.)