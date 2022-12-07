Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about new allegations against Bill Cosby, Kathy Griffin’s throat surgery, and the People’s Choice Awards winners. They also share details about rotating guests to host “The Daily Show” and what’s new on streaming services.
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Bill Cosby, Kathy Griffin, and People’s Choice Awards
by: Hayley Boyd
