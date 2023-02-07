Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Beyoncé tickets go on sale and the Grammy Awards see a ratings hike over past years. Plus, AMC is going to charge more for premium seats.
by: Iridian Fierro
by: Iridian Fierro
