Beyoncé, seen here at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in 2021, has officially announced her first world tour since 2018. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about Beyoncé’s new stadium tour, the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees, DC Universe’s new projects, another “Bad Boys” movie, and a reboot of “Matlock.” They also share details about the last season of Dr. Phil’s show, Ozzy Osbourne’s retirement from touring, the end of Peacock’s “free tier,” and what’s new on streaming services.