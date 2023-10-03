Cindy Pearlman, senior writer for the New York Times and entertainment columnist for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, joins Bob Sirott to discuss the actors strike updates and Beyoncé’s new tour film. She also talks about Oprah’s production of “Black Cake” on Hulu, a new show on Apple TV+, and Eddie Murphy’s Christmas movie.
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Beyoncé, Oprah, and Eddie Murphy
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Click for more.)