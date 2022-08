Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Wendy Snyder (in for Bob Sirott) to provide the latest news in entertainment. He talks about Beyoncé changing some of lyrics to a song from her recently-released album. Dean also shared details on Drake testing positive for COVID as well as Wynonna and Ashley Judd being left out of their mom, Naomi’s, will.

