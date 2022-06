Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Wendy Snyder, filling in for Bob Sirott, to provide the latest news in entertainment. Dean talks about Bill Cosby’s trial, Kevin Spacey’s bail, another donation from Dolly Parton, and Ryan Gosling’s role in the new ‘Barbie’ movie. He also discusses pregnancy rumors surrounding Zendaya, Beyoncé’s new album, and a special New Kids on the Block concert featuring other 80s and 90s artists.

