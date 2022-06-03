Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean shared details about Betty White’s house, Kim Kardashian’s plea, Norm Macdonald’s comedy special, and Beavis and Butthead’s return. They also talked about the Illinois Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction and other events taking place this weekend.
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Betty White, Norm Macdonald, and Kim Kardashian
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
