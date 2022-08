Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Wendy Snyder, filling in for Bob Sirott, to provide the latest news in entertainment. Wendy and Dean talk about the auction of Betty White’s belongings, Chrissy Teigen’s pregnancy, Sunny Hoston’s renewal on ‘The View,’ and a popular soap opera moving to a streaming service. They also discussed the release date of the next ‘Joker’ movie, the ‘Stranger Things’ ratings, and Dean’s interview with Jo Koy.

