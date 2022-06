Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talked about another famous celebrity joining the ‘Better Call Saul’ finale, Wendy Williams’ comeback, and Dean’s interview with Steve Carell. They also discussed what Pearl Jam did for a handicapped fan, what it would take for Christian Bale to portray Batman again, and Danny Bonaduce’s return to radio.

