Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Dean and Bob talked about the Emmy nomination highlights, the upcoming ‘Better call Saul’ episode, the new ‘Breaking Bad’ landmark, and Jane Goodall’s new Barbie dolls. They also discussed Lin Brehmer’s battle with prostate cancer, a pre-Broadway showing of ‘Devil Wears Prada,’ and what’s new on streaming services.

