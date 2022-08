Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talked about the Chicago Theater’s new management, the return of ‘Grease’ to theaters, and the death of an NBC anchor’s six-year-old son. They also discussed the details of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s weekend wedding, as well as what to do in and around Chicago this weekend.

