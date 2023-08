Cindy Pearlman, senior writer for the New York Times and entertainment columnist for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, joins Bob Sirott to talk about “Barbie’s” billion-dollar achievement, an update on the writers and actors strike, and Taylor Swift’s new admirer. She also shares details about new Vegas residencies and when you can watch the new season of “Only Murders in the Building.”

