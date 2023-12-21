Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Jon Hansen, filling in for Bob Sirott, to provide the latest news in entertainment. Jon and Dean talk about three new versions of Ken’s song from the ‘Barbie’ movie and why Martha Stewart warns about Snoop Dogg coming to holiday parties. They also share details about Mariah Carey’s visit to the White House.
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: ‘Barbie,’ Martha Stewart, and Mariah Carey
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Click for more.)