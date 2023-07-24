Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about deliberations of Kevin Spacey’s trial, Beyoncé’s weekend in Chicago, and weekend box office numbers. They also share details about a historical mistake in ‘Oppenheimer,’ and Dean’s interview with Cillian Murphy.
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: ‘Barbie,’ Cillian Murphy, and Beyoncé
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
