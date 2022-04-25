Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott, to provide the latest news in entertainment. Dean talked about Barbara Streisand’s 80th birthday, the Golden Girls Convention at Navy Pier, his interview with Nicolas Cage about the new movie spoofing Cage’s career, ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,’ and more!
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Barbara Streisand, Golden Con, and ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’
by: Andrew Harris
