Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: BAFTA Awards

Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Two British Academy Film Awards masks, before, right, and after, left, ahead of the award ceremony scheduled for this Sunday, at a foundry in Middlesex, England, Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2009. Designed by the late U.S. sculptor Mitzi Cunliffe, they are based on the theatrical masks of ancient Greece. (AP Photo/Joel Ryan)

Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Dean and Bob talked about the recent deaths of William Hurt and Traci Braxton, the ‘Three’s Company’ 45th anniversary, and his interview with ‘The Batman’ director Matt Reeves. Dean also discussed the big winners of the Critics Choice, Directors Guild, and BAFTA Awards and WGN-TV’s appearance at the South Side Irish Parade.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dean Richards' Sunday Morning

More Dean Richards' Sunday Morning

Bob Sirott
Weekdays 6-10am BobSirott

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)

Popular