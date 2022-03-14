Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: BAFTA Awards

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers on Monday were fast-tracking a proposal that could allow the University of California, Berkeley, to admit as many students as it had planned to for the fall semester — despite a court-ordered cap on enrollment stemming from a dispute with neighbors who sued UC Berkeley over its growth.

The state Senate and Assembly were scheduled to vote on legislation giving public universities more time and flexibility to comply with required state environmental reviews before judges can resort to imposing caps on student enrollment.