Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: BAFTA Awards

Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Dean and Bob talked about the recent deaths of William Hurt and Traci Braxton, the ‘Three’s Company’ 45th anniversary, and his interview with ‘The Batman’ director Matt Reeves. Dean also discussed the big winners of the Critics Choice, Directors Guild, and BAFTA Awards and WGN-TV’s appearance at the South Side Irish Parade.
