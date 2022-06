Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Dean shared his interview with the members of New Kids on the Bock and talked about the possibility that the members of BTS might have to enlist in the Korean army. He also discussed Kim Kardashian’s praises to Kanye West, the weekend box office numbers, and the VHS tape that sold for thousands of dollars.

