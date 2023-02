Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about the first night of the NAACP Awards, Madonna’s cosmetic face surgery, and Alison Brie cheers up her husband, Dave Franco. They also share details about the “Back To The Future” reunion and Dean’s interviews with Eugene Levy and Kelsey Grammar.

