Cindy Pearlman, senior writer for the New York Times and entertainment columnist for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, joins Bob Sirott to talk about Billboard’s ‘100 Best Album Covers of All Time,’ what we’ll see in the next ‘Sex and The City’ reboot, and what could happen to this year’s award shows. She also discusses the box office numbers for ‘Haunted Mansion’ and the birth of Elvis Presley’s great-granddaughter. We also get to hear from Dean about his top streaming picks.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction