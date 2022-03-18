Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Jon Hansen, filling in for Bob Sirott, to provide the latest news in entertainment. Dean talked about an upcoming ‘Bewitched’ marathon and the Rock Hall’s response to Dolly Parton’s request. He also discussed Arnold Schwarzenegger’s video for Russian people and troops and what’s happening in entertainment this weekend.
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Dolly Parton, and a ‘Bewitched’ marathon
by: Hayley Boyd
