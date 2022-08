Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean discussed an update on Anne Heche’s car crash, the death of a ‘Magnum P.I.’ star, the TV Critics Association’s pick for best show of the year, and the continued success of ‘Top Gun: Maverick.’ They also talked about the breakup between Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian and Dean’s review of ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ musical.

