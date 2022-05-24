Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Dean discussed TIME Magazine’s ‘Most Influential’ categories, the births of more Hollywood babies, Kanye West’s latest Instagram posts, and Angela Lansbury’s award. He also talked about Conan O’Brien’s podcast, new movie trailers, and people who are banned from entering Russia.
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Angela Lansbury, Conan O’Brien, and TIME Magazine
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
