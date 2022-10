Senior writer for the New York Times and entertainment columnist for the Las Vegas Review-Journal Cindy Pearlman, filling in for Dean Richards, joins Bob Sirott to talk about the latest in entertainment news. Cindy shared details about Angela Lansbury’s death and Blake Shelton’s announcement about ‘The Voice.’ She also discusses Kyle Richards’ role in “Halloween Ends” and the debut of ‘The Watcher’ on Netflix.

