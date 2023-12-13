Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about the death of Andre Braugher, Taylor Swift’s concert on streaming services, and Dakota Johnson’s sleep schedule. They also discuss Dick Van Dyke’s 98th birthday and what’s new on streaming services.
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Andre Braugher, Dick Van Dyke, and Taylor Swift
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
