Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean to talk about the celebrity who is almost a billionaire, the cause of Andre Braugher’s death, and the final season of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm.’ They also share details about things to do this weekend and Dean’s movie reviews.

