Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean to talk about the celebrity who is almost a billionaire, the cause of Andre Braugher’s death, and the final season of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm.’ They also share details about things to do this weekend and Dean’s movie reviews.
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Andre Braugher, Beyoncé, and ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
