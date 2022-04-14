Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talked about Amy Schumer’s death threats, John Hinckley Jr.’s concerts, and Frank Langella’s accusations. They also discussed Gene Simmons’ statement to touring musicians, Gilbert Gottfried’s last Instagram post, and his interview with Gary Oldman.
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Amy Schumer, Gilbert Gottfried, and Gene Simmons
by: Hayley Boyd
