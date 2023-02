Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about Amy Poehler and Tina Fey’s tour stop in Chicago, the Oscar nominee luncheon, and who the highest paid performers of 2022 are. They also shared details about Barney the dinosaur’s comeback, “Arrested Development” leaving Netflix, why Idris Elba doesn’t want to be the next James Bond, and Dean’s interview with Sir Patrick Stewart.

