Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about the biggest week in AMC’s history, a meme that Warner Bros. is apologizing for, and Lizzo sued by former dancers. They also discuss Taylor Swift’s bonus to her touring crew, why she is being urged to postpone her L.A. shows, who could be the next host of “The Daily Show,” and what’s new on streaming services.

