Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about a new docu-series about Harry and Meghan, why Matt Damon turned down a role in the original “Avatar” movie, the status of the Amber Heard-Johnny Depp case, and Justin Bieber’s relationship with H&M clothing. They also share details about another Tom Cruise stunt and Dean’s interview with Salma Hayek.
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Amber Heard, Justin Bieber, and Matt Damon
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Click for more.)