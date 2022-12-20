Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about a new docu-series about Harry and Meghan, why Matt Damon turned down a role in the original “Avatar” movie, the status of the Amber Heard-Johnny Depp case, and Justin Bieber’s relationship with H&M clothing. They also share details about another Tom Cruise stunt and Dean’s interview with Salma Hayek.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction