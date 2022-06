Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean discussed whether or not Amber Heard will appear in ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,’ the Foo Fighters’ benefit concerts, and Bradley Cooper’s early addictions. They also talked about BTS going on hiatus, Ozzy Osbourne’s recovery from surgery, and what to watch.

