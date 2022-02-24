Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Alec Baldwin, Jerry Lewis, and Spider-Man

Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Dean discussed sexual assault allegations against actor Jerry Lewis and Halayana Hutchin’s husband speaking out about ‘Rust’ shooting. He also talked about the Spider-Man moves being available on streaming services and played his interview with Green Mile actor, David Morse.
