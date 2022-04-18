Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talked about the death of Liz Sheridan, Gilbert Gottfried’s unseen ‘Aladdin’ footage, and what to watch. He also shared details about the ‘Will & Grace’ reunion that happened over the weekend and Dave Matthews’ performance for Ukrainian refugees.
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: ‘Aladdin,’ Dave Matthews, and Liz Sheridan
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
Gilbert Gottfried, seen here in 2018, died Tuesday after a long illness, his family announced this week. (Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images)
