Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Wendy Snyder, filling in for Bob Sirott, to provide the latest news in entertainment. Wendy and Dean talk about Al Pacino’s baby announcement and the ratings for the final episode of “Succession.” They also share details about Sia’s announcement, the death of John Beasley, and what’s new on streaming services.

