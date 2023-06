Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about someone else who is interested in hosting “Wheel of Fortune,” Al Pacino’s new baby boy, and why the new “Spider-Man” movie will not be shown in Saudi Arabia. They also discuss Gloria Estefan’s achievement, Dean’s movie reviews, and things to do this weekend.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction