Cindy Pearlman, senior writer for the New York Times and entertainment columnist for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, fills in for Dean Richards as she joins Bob Sirott to share details about why this could be the last “Guardians of the Galaxy” movie, more residency dates for U2, the new documentary focusing on King Charles, and a new series on Paramount+ that’s based on the movie “Fatal Attraction.” Bob also talks about Aerosmith’s farewell tour, why “The Late Late Show” with James Corden was canceled, and Dean’s interview with Common.

